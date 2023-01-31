x
Meal House: Spicy lobster spaghetti by Marketplace Kitchen

Market Place Kitchen has a host of restaurants across the state that provide a delicious variety of cuisine.
CONNECTICUT, USA — Are you chilly and need a meal full of spice to warm you up? Market Place Kitchen's Mercato has a recipe for spicy lobster pasta that's sure to get your fire going! 

Learn more about Marketplace Kitchen and its locations and menus here.

Ingredients

6 ounces of poached lobster pieces

8 ounces of partially cooked spaghetti

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon of sliced garlic

6 grape tomatoes, halved

3 torn basil leaves

1 tablespoon of Calabrian chili

6 ounces of marinara sauce

1 tablespoon of butter

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of toasted breadcrumbs for garnish

2 ounces of white wine

Instructions

Saute the garlic, chili, and tomatoes in olive oil. 

Add the basil. 

Deglaze the pan with the white whine and then add the lobster and marinara sauce. 

Simmer for 3 minutes. 

Add the spaghetti and toss it all together. 

Finish the dish with butter, salt, and pepper. 

Place the meal in a pasta bowl and garnish with breadcrumbs and olive oil. 

