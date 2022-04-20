Meal House: Strawberry Nutella Shortcake with Bacon

Hop Haus in Southington shares their recipe for a declicious shortcake you can make at home!

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — The Hop Haus in Southington shares their recipe for Strawberry Nutella Shortcake with Bacon

Yields one loaf, 12 slices in a 9x5 pan

Ingredients

For cake:

(You can use biscuit or store-bought short/poundcake too)

4 eggs

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1.5 cups flour

½ cup sour cream

Tsp salt

Tsp baking powder

For the filling 1 cup chopped bacon – garnish

6 cups sliced strawberries

½ cup sugar Nutella (as desired)

1 cup heavy cream

1 TB confectionary sugar

Instructions

Cake

Mix flour salt and baking powder in a bowl, set aside

Cream the butter in a kitchen aide mixer or electric paddle mixer

Add sugar and mix until fluffy

Add one egg at a time letting it fully incorporate

Add sour cream

Slowly add flour mixture to sugar/butter mix and mix until combined.

In a greased 9x5 pan, pour the batter in and smooth the top with a spatula.

Bake at 350 for 40 minutes

For the strawberries

Take tops of strawberries and slice or quarter depending on how you like. You want to have 6 cups.

Place in a large bowl and sprinkle ½ cup sugar over them and let sit for 30 minutes.

This is called macerating it allows the natural juices to come out and make a syrup.

For the whipped cream

Mix the heavy cream and confectionary sugar together in a mixer or food processor until light and fluffy

Final instructions:

Once the pound cake is cooled, slice into 12 slices

Arrange on the plate then spread Nutella on it, topping it with a spoon of strawberries, a dollop of whipped cream, another piece of pound cake, more Nutella, whip, and strawberry.

Sprinkle with chopped bacon to complete.

