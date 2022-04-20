Meal House: Strawberry Nutella Shortcake with Bacon

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — The Hop Haus in Southington shares their recipe for Strawberry Nutella Shortcake with Bacon
Yields one loaf, 12 slices in a 9x5 pan
Ingredients
For cake:
(You can use biscuit or store-bought short/poundcake too)
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1.5 cups flour
- ½ cup sour cream
- Tsp salt
- Tsp baking powder
- For the filling 1 cup chopped bacon – garnish
- 6 cups sliced strawberries
- ½ cup sugar Nutella (as desired)
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 TB confectionary sugar
Instructions
Cake
Mix flour salt and baking powder in a bowl, set aside
Cream the butter in a kitchen aide mixer or electric paddle mixer
Add sugar and mix until fluffy
Add one egg at a time letting it fully incorporate
Add sour cream
Slowly add flour mixture to sugar/butter mix and mix until combined.
In a greased 9x5 pan, pour the batter in and smooth the top with a spatula.
Bake at 350 for 40 minutes
For the strawberries
Take tops of strawberries and slice or quarter depending on how you like. You want to have 6 cups.
Place in a large bowl and sprinkle ½ cup sugar over them and let sit for 30 minutes.
This is called macerating it allows the natural juices to come out and make a syrup.
For the whipped cream
Mix the heavy cream and confectionary sugar together in a mixer or food processor until light and fluffy
Final instructions:
Once the pound cake is cooled, slice into 12 slices
Arrange on the plate then spread Nutella on it, topping it with a spoon of strawberries, a dollop of whipped cream, another piece of pound cake, more Nutella, whip, and strawberry.
Sprinkle with chopped bacon to complete.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.