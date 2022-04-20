x
Meal House: Strawberry Nutella Shortcake with Bacon

Hop Haus in Southington shares their recipe for a declicious shortcake you can make at home!
Credit: WTIC
SOUTHINGTON, Conn — The Hop Haus in Southington shares their recipe for Strawberry Nutella Shortcake with Bacon

Yields one loaf, 12 slices in a 9x5 pan

Ingredients

For cake:

(You can use biscuit or store-bought short/poundcake too)

  • 4 eggs 
  • 1 cup butter 
  • 1 cup sugar 
  • 1.5 cups flour 
  • ½ cup sour cream 
  • Tsp salt 
  • Tsp baking powder 
  • For the filling 1 cup chopped bacon – garnish 
  • 6 cups sliced strawberries 
  • ½ cup sugar Nutella (as desired) 
  • 1 cup heavy cream 
  • 1 TB confectionary sugar 

Instructions

Cake 

Mix flour salt and baking powder in a bowl, set aside 

Cream the butter in a kitchen aide mixer or electric paddle mixer 

Add sugar and mix until fluffy 

Add one egg at a time letting it fully incorporate 

Add sour cream 

Slowly add flour mixture to sugar/butter mix and mix until combined. 

In a greased 9x5 pan, pour the batter in and smooth the top with a spatula. 

Bake at 350 for 40 minutes 

For the strawberries 

Take tops of strawberries and slice or quarter depending on how you like. You want to have 6 cups.  

Place in a large bowl and sprinkle ½ cup sugar over them and let sit for 30 minutes. 

This is called macerating it allows the natural juices to come out and make a syrup. 

For the whipped cream 

Mix the heavy cream and confectionary sugar together in a mixer or food processor until light and fluffy

Final instructions:

Once the pound cake is cooled, slice into 12 slices

Arrange on the plate then spread Nutella on it, topping it with a spoon of strawberries, a dollop of whipped cream, another piece of pound cake, more Nutella, whip, and strawberry. 

Sprinkle with chopped bacon to complete.

Meal House: Zesty Pineapple Slaw