Meal House: Soul food egg rolls by My Wife Didn't Cook

The dish is a perfect addition to your Super Bowl party menu!

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — It's the run-up to the Super Bowl, and this week, we're talking all things wings and what other snacks you can make!

My Wife Didn't Cook, a restaurant in New Britain, shows us how to make delicious soul food egg rolls that all sides can enjoy on game day.

The American and soul food restaurant promises a high quality and unique take on food, located right in the heart of the state. Learn more about the restaurant here.

Ingredients

6 cups of mac and cheese

2 cups of chopped baked chicken

2 cups of cooked sweet potatoes

1 cup of cooked cabbage

20 egg roll wraps

Instructions

Toss all of the ingredients into a bowl and mix them together.

Scoop 4 ounces of the mixture and place it in the center of the egg roll wrap at an angle.

Use water to moisten all the edges of the wrap before folding in the sides and rolling up.

Heat oil to 350°F and deep fry until golden brown.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM