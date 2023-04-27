'Morning Rooster' chicken and waffles recipe from The Place 2 Be

Start your day off right with this delicious chicken and waffles recipe from The Place 2 Be!

CONNECTICUT, USA — There's nothing more satisfying than a good start to the day with a hearty breakfast.

Chef Xavier Santiago and owner Gina Luari show us how to make Morning Rooster, a breakfast dish of chicken and waffles and The Place 2 Be's best seller!

Learn more about The Place 2 Be on their website.

Morning Rooster

Ingredients

For the chicken

4 pieces of chicken breast, thigh, wing drumstick

2 cups of buttermilk

2 cups of all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons of paprika

2 teaspoons of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

For the waffles

2 cups of all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2 cups of buttermilk

2 large eggs

1/4 cup of unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Instructions

In a large bowl, marinate the four pieces of chicken in buttermilk for at least 2 hours or overnight.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.

Heat enough vegetable oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat to cover the chicken.

Remove the chicken from the buttermilk, allowing the excess to drip off.

Dredge each chicken breast in the flour mixture until coated on all sides.

Fry the chicken in the hot oil until golden brown and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes per side. Drain on a wire rack.

While the chicken is frying, preheat a waffle iron according to the manufacturer's instructions.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, eggs, and melted butter.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.

Ladle the batter onto the preheated waffle iron and cook according to the manufacturer's instructions until golden brown.

Serve the chicken and waffles with the syrup drizzled on top. You can also add funky ingredients like strawberry, banana, and chocolate chips... let your imagination go!

Enjoy!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

