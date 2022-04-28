Meal House: Blackberry Chamoy BBQ Chicken Taco

Also from Toro Loco in Farmington, a Grapecrush Margarita

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Toro Loco in Farmington stops by FOX61 to share two recipes today!

This is ahead of their fundraiser Sunday for the American Cancer Society. Chef Tony Camilleri with Toro Loco and Toro Mexican Street Food, will raise money in the fight against cancer. His restaurant group will be kicking off Cinco de Mayo week with the day-long fundraiser in support of the Farmington Valley Relay for Life.

The restaurants will feature a signature drink and dish in purpose, the American Cancer Society's original cancer awareness ribbon color. A portion of the proceeds from these items will be donated to the cause.

Grapecrush Margarita





Ingredients:

2 ounces Tequila

1 ounce Chambord

1 ounce fresh Lime Juice (juice of one lime)

2 oz of your favorite grape-flavored drink mix mixed to your own sweetness (we used grape kool-aid)

Garnish: Lime wedge blackberry, blueberry and grape sour patch kids for garnish all skewered together

Instructions:

1) Add all ingredients to a bar shaker along with 6 fresh blackberries and shake with ice

2) Strain into the glass over ice that is rimmed with tajin and salt garnish with a blackberry skewer

Blackberry Chamoy BBQ Chicken Taco

Ingredients:

4 boneless chicken thighs

8 oz chamoy sauce (can be purchased at a local Mexican market)

1 pint blackberries

2 lime

small red onion

8 oz. shredded purple cabbage

2 poblano peppers

1 bunch chopped cilantro

4 nixtamal tortillas

1) Mix with a whisk the blackberries and chamoy sauce until all the berries are broken down

2) Rub chicken thighs with salt and tajin and then squeeze 1 lime over the chicken along with 2/3 of the chamoy blackberry bbq let marinate for up to 4 hours

3) Char on a grill or open flame the red onion and poblano peppers

4) Thinly slice the red onion and marinate in salt tajin and juice of 1 lime for 1 hour

5} Mix the cabbage poblano and red onion and 1/2 bunch cilantro to make the slaw

6) Grill or roast chicken thighs until fully cooked

7) Assembly; spread a tablespoon of reserved bbq on bottom of tortilla slice chicken lay on sauce then top with the slaw , garnish with fresh blackberry

