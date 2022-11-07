Recipe: Turkey brine and cranberry, orange relish by Ani's Table

Ani's Table is a catering service that also provides restaurant consulting and hands-on cooking classes.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's November and now is the time to start planning that Thanksgiving dinner!

Chef Ani Robaina shows us how to make a delicious turkey brine and a fresh cranberry and orange relish, a perfect addition to your holiday meal!

Marsala Brine

1 quart concentrate (makes up to 1 gallon of brine).

Ingredients

1 cup of light brown sugar

1 cup of kosher or flaked sea salt

1/4 cup of whole black and or white peppercorns

1/4 cup of juniper berries

5 bay leaves

2 cups up to 1 bottle of good quality marsala (sweet sherry optional)

Rosemary sprigs

Thyme sprigs

Instructions

Dissolve the sugar and salt in 1-2 cups of hot water. Stir until sugar and salt are dissolved.

Add the rest of the aromatics and cool the mixture and refrigerate for at least 12 hours.

Add 2 quarts of water and the rest of the marsala or up to 3 quarts of water or stock. Do NOT brine the turkey with a warm brine mixture.

Place turkey or chicken or legs into a bucket, stock pot or another container where the bird can be submerged and make sure brine is inside the cavity as well.

Let the bird brine for 12 to 24 hours.

Remove from liquid and give it a small rinse to remove seeds and other things, then pat dry.

Let the bird dry for at least an hour before roasting.

Fresh Cranberry & Orange Relish

Ingredients

1 package fresh whole cranberries

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large Cara Cara orange, naval orange, or 3 small satsumas, mandarins with skin cut into cubes.

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a food processor or, using an immersion blender, pulse until the relish is smooth and no chunks or orange peel are present.

Let relish sit at least for 24 hours.

You can garnish with chopped thyme or rosemary or additional orange zest.

---

