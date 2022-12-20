Veal ossobuco with risotto | Meal House

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tommy Crawford from Viron Rondo Osteria made some veal ossobuco with risotto this morning.
Ingredients:
- 4 veal shanks (ossobuco)
- All-purpose flour, for dusting
- Salt and pepper
- Olive oil
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 1 carrot, diced
- 1 celery stalk, diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 cup dry red wine
- 2 cups beef broth
- 1 can crushed tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 bay leaves
- Fresh parsley, chopped, for serving
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Dust the veal shanks with flour and season with salt and pepper.
- In a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, heat a few tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add the veal shanks to the pot and sear on all sides until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Remove the veal shanks from the pot and set aside.
- Reduce the heat to medium and add the onion, carrot, celery, and garlic to the pot. Sauté until the vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes.
- Add the red wine to the pot and bring to a boil, scraping the bottom of the pot to loosen any browned bits.
- Return the veal shanks to the pot and add the beef broth, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and bay leaves. Bring to a simmer, then cover the pot and transfer to the oven.
- Braise the veal shanks in the oven for 2 1/2 to 3 hours, or until the meat is very tender and falls off the bone.
- Remove the veal shanks from the pot and discard the bone. Skim any excess fat from the surface of the sauce.
- Serve the veal shanks over a bed of cooked polenta or pasta, topped with the braising sauce and a sprinkle of chopped parsley. Enjoy!
- Risotto:
- 3-4 cups unsalted chicken stock, warmed (you can also substitute vegetable broth or stock)
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup Arborio rice
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Pecorino-Romano cheese
- Heat a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add a tablespoon of olive oil and a tablespoon of butter. When the butter has melted, add a medium onion, diced, Sauté until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add 1 cup of Arborio rice to the pot and stir to coat the grains in the butter and oil. Add 1/2 cup of dry white wine and stir until the wine has been absorbed by the rice.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low and add 3 cups of chicken or vegetable broth, one cup at a time, stirring constantly. Allow the rice to absorb each cup of broth before adding the next. This process should take about 20-25 minutes.
- When the rice is cooked to your desired consistency (it should be tender but still have a slight bite), stir in 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese and a handful of chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley or basil.
- Serve the risotto hot, garnished with additional grated Parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of fresh herbs. Enjoy!
