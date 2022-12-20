Veal ossobuco with risotto | Meal House

Executive chef Tommy Crawford joins us from Viron Rondo Osteria

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tommy Crawford from Viron Rondo Osteria made some veal ossobuco with risotto this morning.

Ingredients:

4 veal shanks (ossobuco)

All-purpose flour, for dusting

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 carrot, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup dry red wine

2 cups beef broth

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 bay leaves

Fresh parsley, chopped, for serving

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Dust the veal shanks with flour and season with salt and pepper. In a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, heat a few tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add the veal shanks to the pot and sear on all sides until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Remove the veal shanks from the pot and set aside. Reduce the heat to medium and add the onion, carrot, celery, and garlic to the pot. Sauté until the vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes. Add the red wine to the pot and bring to a boil, scraping the bottom of the pot to loosen any browned bits. Return the veal shanks to the pot and add the beef broth, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and bay leaves. Bring to a simmer, then cover the pot and transfer to the oven. Braise the veal shanks in the oven for 2 1/2 to 3 hours, or until the meat is very tender and falls off the bone. Remove the veal shanks from the pot and discard the bone. Skim any excess fat from the surface of the sauce. Serve the veal shanks over a bed of cooked polenta or pasta, topped with the braising sauce and a sprinkle of chopped parsley. Enjoy!

Risotto:

3-4 cups unsalted chicken stock, warmed (you can also substitute vegetable broth or stock)

1/2 cup white wine

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup Arborio rice

Salt & Pepper to taste

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Pecorino-Romano cheese

Heat a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add a tablespoon of olive oil and a tablespoon of butter. When the butter has melted, add a medium onion, diced, Sauté until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add 1 cup of Arborio rice to the pot and stir to coat the grains in the butter and oil. Add 1/2 cup of dry white wine and stir until the wine has been absorbed by the rice. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add 3 cups of chicken or vegetable broth, one cup at a time, stirring constantly. Allow the rice to absorb each cup of broth before adding the next. This process should take about 20-25 minutes. When the rice is cooked to your desired consistency (it should be tender but still have a slight bite), stir in 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese and a handful of chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley or basil. Serve the risotto hot, garnished with additional grated Parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of fresh herbs. Enjoy!

