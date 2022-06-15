Meal House: Wild mushroom ragout with fennel sausage and white truffle from Carlson's Landing

Carlson's Landing overlooks the Connecticut River at the historic Essex Boat Works. They specialize in modern American fare along with craft cocktails.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Looking for a delicious dinner idea? Chef JP Dillon with Carlson's Landing in Essex shows us how to make wild mushroom ragout with fennel sausage and white truffle!

Ingredients

1 pound porcini mushroom

1 pound morel mushroom

6 Vadilla Onions

250 ml Balsamic Vinegar (best you can get)

For pasta:

2 whole eggs

4 egg yolks

Flour

Pinch of salt

*You can also purchase your favorite store-bought pasta

Other ingredients:

1 shallot

Vegetable stock

Butter

Finochietta (great quality) sausage

Micro radish

White truffle or white truffle oil drizzle

Instructions

Fill up a sink with water and wash mushrooms. Repeat the process until mushrooms are all cleaned of dirt and debris.

Cut mushrooms into small cubes.

Heat a rondeau (wide shallow stock pot) on medium heat.

Cook down the mushrooms without oil to cook off all the water. (it will take about an hour)

Julienne the onions

Heat a separate pan to medium heat and add a touch of canola oil.

Put in onions and slowly caramelize until dark brown in color.

Once all the water is cooked from the mushrooms and the onions are fully caramelized, add the onions into the pot with the mushrooms.

Add Balsamic Vinegar and cook down on medium-low heat until all is cooked off.

Lay on a sheet tray to cool.

Pasta (if made from scratch):

In a small bowl mix together the whole eggs and the egg yolks with a pinch of salt. Slightly stir together to just mix.

On the counter make a pile of flour, about two handfuls, and make a well in the middle of it.

Pour the egg mixture into the center of the well and slowly start working it with your hands to incorporate the flour.

Knead the dough for about 15-20 minutes to develop the gluten.

Wrap dough ball in plastic and coat with olive oil and let rest for 20 minutes.

Roll out pasta with either a pasta roller or by hand and cut it into spaghetti

Finishing the dish:

In a pot bring water to a rolling boil and add salt (should be as salty as the ocean)

In a sauté pan on medium heat add two tablespoons of butter and the sausage and sweat down with some shallots diced until the shallots are translucent.

Add ragout mix with 4 ounces of vegetable stock made from the scraps of the mushrooms and onions

Put pasta into boiling water and cook for about 1 minute.

Add pasta straight from the boiling water to the ragout.

Add a small amount of the salted pasta water to help thicken the sauce.

Cook down until the sauce is thick and not watery.

Put pasta in a bowl and dress with radish sprouts and white truffle.

Enjoy!

