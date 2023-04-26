Making Vera Cruz-style red snapper with Wood-N-Tap

It's a perfect dish for the warming weather and as we think more and more about the beach. It's also a great dinner idea to try for upcoming Mother's Day!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Wood-N-Tap boasts a flavorful menu all year round, and today, Paolo Motta shows us how to make a delicious red snapper, Vera Cruz style!

Red Snapper - Vera Cruz Style

(Serves 2)

Vera Cruz sauce

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of olive oil

½ cup of sliced onion

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

2 teaspoons of tomato paste

½ cup of sliced green pepper

½ cup of sliced red pepper

¼ cup white wine

1 ½ cups of seafood stock

½ cup diced Roma tomatoes

6 green queen olives sliced (approximately 20 pieces)

¼ teaspoon of oregano

1 bay leaf

¼ teaspoon of paprika

¼ teaspoon of crushed red pepper

Instructions

In a sauté pan, heat oil and add onions and sauté until translucent (approximately 3 minutes).

Add garlic and cook for an additional 1 minute.

Add tomato paste and cook until slightly brown (approximately 1 minute).

Add peppers and deglaze the pan with white wine.

Add seafood stock, diced tomato, green olives, and spices.

Simmer for 20 minutes in the sauté pan.

Red Snapper

Ingredients

Vera Cruz sauce (see ingredients and recipe above)

2, 9 ounce Red Snapper Filets

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour, seasoned with salt and pepper

2 cups of cooked white rice

Instructions

Prepare Vera Cruz sauce and keep warm in the pan.

Cook 2 cups of white or brown rice.

Heat oil in sauté pan.

Dredge snapper in seasoned flour and place in the heated sauté pan

Pan-sear fish for approximately 2 minutes per side over medium-high heat (skin side UP first).

Remove sauté pan from heat and pour Vera Cruz sauce over fish in sauté pan.

Place sauté pan in a 350°F oven for 3-5 minutes until thoroughly cooked.

Serve over rice.

Enjoy!

