Meal House: Foxwoods' Zesty Pineapple Slaw

A treat from the chefs at Foxwoods Resort Casino ahead of their tacos and tequila fiesta this Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — Celebrating Taco Tuesday, Chef Mike Yaffe with Foxwoods Resort Casino shares how to make a delicious zesty pineapple slaw!

You can celebrate all things tacos and tequila at the Tacos and Tequila Fiesta at Foxwoods held this Saturday, April 23. The fiesta will feature tequilas, specialty margaritas, mariachi music, and even a mechanical bull. Learn more about the event here!

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded green cabbage

2 cups shredded red cabbage

2 cups julienned carrots

Zest from 1 lime

½ cup chopped cilantro

½ cup julienned red onion

2 cups grilled diced pineapple

Dressing

½ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp fresh squeezed lime juice

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp ancho chili powder

½ tsp kosher salt

Instructions:

Place all dressing ingredients in a small mixing bowl whisk vigorously until all ingredients are incorporated. Set aside dressing and mix all remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl. Toss mixed ingredients together with dressing. Cool in fridge until ready to serve.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.