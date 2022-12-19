West Hartford's Zohara Restaraunt's recipe for shawarma chicken over pita

CONNECTICUT, USA — Executive Chef Luis Fiore and General Manager Kara Rosado from Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen, stop by to show us how to make a delicious dish!
The restaurant is open all seven days a week and offers up some savory Mediterranean cuisine.
Ingredients
Pita bread
Slow braised shawarma chicken (marinade instructions below)
Pickled turmeric cabbage
Tzatziki sauce
Sumac red onions
Fresh tomatoes
Lemon tahina dressing
Instructions
Shawarma spice marinated chicken thighs.
Cooked confit style.
Turmeric pickled cabbage is a quick pickling process using vinegar, salt, and turmeric.
Sumac onions are marinated in red wine vinegar with fresh chopped parsley and sumac spice.
Tzatziki is fresh cucumber with mint, dill, lemon, Greek yogurt.
Lemon tahina is a signature sauce made by Zohara consisting of sesame tahini, lemon, parsley, mint, and cumin.
Shawarma chicken marinade:
Cumin
Coriander
Paprika
Garlic powder
Black pepper
Turmeric
Ginger
Gloves
Marinated for 24 hours. Braised in chicken jus.
