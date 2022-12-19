West Hartford's Zohara Restaraunt's recipe for shawarma chicken over pita

The restaurant is open all seven days a week and offers up some savory Mediterranean cuisine.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Executive Chef Luis Fiore and General Manager Kara Rosado from Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen, stop by to show us how to make a delicious dish!

Learn more about Zohara here!

Ingredients

Pita bread

Slow braised shawarma chicken (marinade instructions below)

Pickled turmeric cabbage

Tzatziki sauce

Sumac red onions

Fresh tomatoes

Lemon tahina dressing

Instructions

Shawarma spice marinated chicken thighs.

Cooked confit style.

Turmeric pickled cabbage is a quick pickling process using vinegar, salt, and turmeric.

Sumac onions are marinated in red wine vinegar with fresh chopped parsley and sumac spice.

Tzatziki is fresh cucumber with mint, dill, lemon, Greek yogurt.

Lemon tahina is a signature sauce made by Zohara consisting of sesame tahini, lemon, parsley, mint, and cumin.

Shawarma chicken marinade:

Cumin

Coriander

Paprika

Garlic powder

Black pepper

Turmeric

Ginger

Gloves

Marinated for 24 hours. Braised in chicken jus.

