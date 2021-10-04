Celebrate National Taco Day with deals across the state

Chain restaurants and local eateries are providing deals to hungry customers on National Taco Day

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's National Taco Day! Everything from local eateries to chain restaurants is offering deals you can take advantage of for maximum taco celebration.

Taco Bell

Lovers of Taco Bell will be able to enjoy a taco with a $1 purchase as a Taco Bell rewards member.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is celebrating National Taco Day with mini taco deals for in-sore purchase and delivery orders.

7Rewards loyalty members can pick up 10 mini tacos for just $1 at participating 7-Eleven stores. Alternatively, buy one order of mini tacos for delivery through 7-Eleven delivers via the 6NOW app and get a second-order free. That's 16 mini tacos!

Long John Silver's

On Oct. 4, get a FREE taco with the purchase of any combo meal. Choose from wild-caught Alaska Pollock; wild-caught North Pacific salmon; grilled shrimp; or, for one day only, Norway Lobster Bites.



The required coupon will be available on Long John Silver’s social media or by subscribing to the LJS e-mail club.

It's #NationalTacoDay and we're shellebrating by giving out a free taco with each combo, meal or platter purchase! pic.twitter.com/cljU78Tj3O — Long John Silver's (@longjohnsilvers) October 4, 2021

Agave Grill in Hartford

Agave Grill will have 2 for $5 tacos and $5 vodka-ritas for today to celebrate both National Taco Day and National Vodka Day.

Tacos + Vodka go together like chips + salsa!



Stop by to celebrate #NationalTacoDay and #NationalVodkaDay. We've got 2/$5 tacos and $5 Vodka-ritas in a variety of flavors. pic.twitter.com/q0P3f8ECzI — Agave Grill (@Agave_Grill) October 4, 2021

bartaco in West Hartford

In honor of the national day, bartaco brought back the "bartaco Secret" roasted Brussels sprouts taco. Along with that, bartaco will donate $1 from every taco sold to No Kid Hungry.

Happy 🌮 #NationalTacoDay! In honor of the occasion, we brought back a fan fave taco—the #bartacosecret roasted 🌱 brussels sprouts taco is back!



And $1 from every #bartacosecret roasted brussels sprouts taco sold will be donated to @nokidhungry.#bartaco #bartacolife pic.twitter.com/3d49oRuNos — bartaco (@bartacolife) October 4, 2021

