"New Haven-To-Go" promotes unique take-out options

Restaurants are developing unique take-out meals for this week.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The first annual "New Haven-To-Go" event began Sunday night. The five-day event encourages supporting local restaurants - from a social distance.

Over 30 local restaurants from a plethora of different traditions and cuisines are participating in the event.

Each restaurant is offering a fixed-price take-out menu, each designed by the local chef. Each meal is a fitting 20 dollars and 21 cents.

The new promotion was created by Market New Haven Inc. in partnership with the City of New Haven, with the intent of boosting to-go dinners, which have become a mainstay and lifeline for restaurants during the pandemic.