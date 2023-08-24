New tastes to come; The 6 state fair adds more flair

The Big E introduces new food items for 2023.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Thanksgiving Nachos, A Caramel Apple Snicker Dessert Pizza, and a Maple Bacon Hot Dog are just a few of the culinary creations that fairgoers will get to buy at this year's Big E.

The six-state fair just showcased its latest new food options for the 2023 edition of the 17-day run which begins on September 15.

Gene Cassidy the president of the Big E was especially excited about the 107th fair and said there are a lot of foods to look forward to.

“When I first started out in the fair industry the food on the fairgrounds was the normal fare -- a fried corn dog, a fried this, a fried that,” said Cassidy. "Today the fairgrounds are a buffet of gastronomic delights.”

E.J. Dean, the owner of the Big E Bakery, famous for the iconic cream puffs and eclairs, said he expects another blockbuster year.

Dean, who runs the Big E Bakery with his wife, Norma, said, “We sell about 120 thousand of the traditional cream puffs over the course of 17 days.”

Dean added that there will be a maple cream puff this year.

"We’re like the Keebler Elves, there are about 20 people in the back, they’re just constantly in motion trying to keep up," Dean said.

Mick Corduff, a chef, and Big E veteran from the Holyoke-based Log Cabin Restaurant was busy making his Thanksgiving Nachos and said, “You know the fair is about fun so why not have some fun with the food.”

