Kent eatery named to New York Times best restaurants list

KENT, Conn. — An 18th-century farmhouse restaurant in Kent is getting national attention after it was named to the New York Times’ Best Restaurants in America list.

Ore Hill, located in the idyllic landscape of western Connecticut, is the only restaurant from the Nutmeg State named on the list. This is the third annual New York Times Restuarant List.

The eatery – located in the historic Swift-Bull House in the heart of Connecticut and opened in August 2022 – offers an intimate tasting menu anchored in local agriculture. The menu changes seasonally and the food is sourced primarily from Rock Cobble Farm in South Kent.

The New York Times said the restaurant produces a “kaleidoscope of flavors, a warm cocoon of service, and lush produce, dairy and meat from the 1,000-acre estate nearby that belong to the philanthropist Anne Bass.”

“Its $95 prix fixe keeps the promise of farm-to-table that urban restaurants can’t, with fragrant green tomatoes, tiny raspberries, fresh beans, and burrata; even the minced chives on pea-filled agnolotti packs a punch,” the newspaper’s Julia Moskin wrote.

Ore Hill shares the building – and its wood-fired oven – with its tavern sibling, Swyft. According to the website, Swyft is a modern tavern in a historical setting serving pizzas, small plates, and entrees with local inspiration.

