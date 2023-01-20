Pancho Loco in Vernon to close after 26 years

Owner Bill Goff said the last day will be Feb. 24 and invites everyone to make the last few weeks memorable.

VERNON, Conn. — Another Connecticut mainstay restaurant is going to close its doors.

The owner of Mexican eatery Pancho Loco in Vernon made the announcement Friday in a post on social media. He called it an “honor, privilege and joy” to have been a part of the community for more than 26 years.

“The final day will be Friday February 24, 2023. The last year has been a challenge for my family as my wife is currently fighting breast cancer,” owner Bill Goff wrote in the Facebook post. “Her prognosis is good, and she amazes me how strong she is battling the side effects of chemo. Her treatments continue to be ongoing for most of this year and I have come to the conclusion, my focus must remain on my family.”

Goff said the plan is to keep a full inventory of food and drinks until the final week when they plan to sell everything that is left.

“The staff and I hope to see all of you at least a few more times before we are finished,” he said. “Please come in and use up your remaining gift cards to help us celebrate the end of an era.”

Goff also made a shoutout to the restaurant’s staff, who he said continued to impress him with their “love and desire to stay until the end and help make these last few weeks a wonderful experience for us all.”

Fans of the restaurant were quick to react on social media, with more than 60 comments on the Facebook post.

“Poncho Loco is not just a restaurant, it is a family gathering place,” one person said. “You have the most amazing and dedicated staff.”

Another person wrote: “This is so very sad. We’ve been going to Poncho for over 20 years. It’s always a great place to laugh, have some tasty food and great drinks. Blessings go out to Bill and his family.”

