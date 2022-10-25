Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut

The restaurant's main menu specialty is chicken fingers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut.

Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023.

They also have eyes on Simsbury, Hartford and New Haven for more location spots.

"We are so excited to share that we plan to open in Connecticut!" a spokesperson for Rising Cane's told FOX61 on Tuesday.

The restaurant's main menu specialty is chicken fingers. There's also a chicken finger sandwich - a possible contender in the ongoing chicken sandwich debate - as well as Texas Toast, crinkle-cut fries and coleslaw as sides.

There are also "tailgates" - catering-sized trays of chicken fingers with dipping sauce to accompany as many as 100 chicken fingers at a time.

Fountain drinks, along with Coca-Cola products, include Raising Cane's lemonade and sweet tea.

Raising Cane's has hundreds of locations across the United States, with current locations closest to Connecticut in Boston and the Philadelphia area.

