Cajun shrimp tostones from Soulbaila

The restaurant's menu boasts flavorful soul food and pairs wonderfully with the eatery's weekly events that make the entire place feel welcoming and fun!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Owner Jeromy Miles and Executive Chef Allen Brown of Soulbaila show us how to make delicious Cajun shrimp tostones that are sure to warm you up on a damp winter day.

Ingredients

5 tostones fried crispy (fried green plantains)

Cajun seasoning as needed

1 ounce of garlic oil

4 ounces of southwestern-style guacamole

4 ounces of fresh pico de gallo

6 jumbo shrimp, blackened

Instructions

Pan-fry tostones in oil until golden brown.

Remove tostones and season set aside.

In the same pan, add the cajun-seasoned shrimp. Sear both sides until cooked.

In a small mixing bowl, add diced plum tomatoes, red onion, garlic purée, lime juice, cilantro, salt and pepper to taste and mix well.

For southwestern-style guacamole, add a 2:1 ratio of guacamole and fresh pico de Gallo.

Toss seasoned tostones in garlic oil and shingle them onto the serving plate of your choice.

Top tostones with guacamole evenly.

Top guacamole with fresh pico de gallo. Lastly, top the pico de gallo with blackened jumbo shrimp.

Drizzle the entire dish with garlic oil and garnish.

