Meal House: Margaritas and Tacos with bartaco

HARTFORD, Conn. — Recipe by bartaco in West Hartford
Hibiscus Mezcalita
Ingredients
· blood orange wedge
· ginger agave simple
· lime juice
· MEM hibiscus lime cooler tea, chilled
· Banhez mezcal
· Libelula Tequila
· hibiscus sugar-salt rim + candied hibiscus flower
steps of preparation
1. Rim an empty rocks glass with hibiscus-sugar salt.
2. Add the fresh blood orange + ginger agave simple to an empty cocktail shaker. Lightly muddle to help juice the blood orange.
3. Add all remaining ingredients to the cocktail shaker.
4. Fill with ice, then shake very well.
5. Strain into prepared rocks glass. Add ice + candied hibiscus flower garnish
The Crispy Oyster Taco
· Previously only available on our secret menu - after popular demand, we’ve brought back our crispy oyster taco permanently
· Crispy wild gulf oysters are soaked in buttermilk, dredged in a seasoned masa and served on our cooling and tangy remoulade sauce
· Stop by our restaurant to try them
Recipe
· 1/2 c buttermilk
· 2 oz fresh oysters
· 1 T seasoned masa (cornmeal with salt/pepper to taste)
· vegetable oil for frying
· 1 (4”) white corn tortilla
· 1 T of your favorite tartar sauce or remoulade sauce
· Cilantro leaves and lime wedge for garnish
Place oysters in buttermilk in a covered container, marinate overnight. Remove oysters from buttermilk with a slotted spoon, and dredge in seasoned masa. Shake off excess. Fry oysters in a deep fryer set to
350°F until crisp and golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Warm tortillas in the over for a few minutes, spoon sauce on tortilla, place oysters on top. Garnish with cilantro and a lime wedge. Yield: 1 taco