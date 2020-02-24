Meal House: Margaritas and Tacos with bartaco

bartaco will have Margarita March, featuring a new cocktail every week

Hibiscus Mezcalita

Ingredients

· blood orange wedge

· ginger agave simple

· lime juice

· MEM hibiscus lime cooler tea, chilled

· Banhez mezcal

· Libelula Tequila

· hibiscus sugar-salt rim + candied hibiscus flower

steps of preparation

1. Rim an empty rocks glass with hibiscus-sugar salt.

2. Add the fresh blood orange + ginger agave simple to an empty cocktail shaker. Lightly muddle to help juice the blood orange.

3. Add all remaining ingredients to the cocktail shaker.

4. Fill with ice, then shake very well.

5. Strain into prepared rocks glass. Add ice + candied hibiscus flower garnish

The Crispy Oyster Taco

· Previously only available on our secret menu - after popular demand, we’ve brought back our crispy oyster taco permanently

· Crispy wild gulf oysters are soaked in buttermilk, dredged in a seasoned masa and served on our cooling and tangy remoulade sauce

· Stop by our restaurant to try them

Recipe

· 1/2 c buttermilk

· 2 oz fresh oysters

· 1 T seasoned masa (cornmeal with salt/pepper to taste)

· vegetable oil for frying

· 1 (4”) white corn tortilla

· 1 T of your favorite tartar sauce or remoulade sauce

· Cilantro leaves and lime wedge for garnish

Place oysters in buttermilk in a covered container, marinate overnight. Remove oysters from buttermilk with a slotted spoon, and dredge in seasoned masa. Shake off excess. Fry oysters in a deep fryer set to