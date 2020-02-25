Meal House: Beignets by Present Company, part of CT Eats Week

CT Eats Week goes from February 24th to March 1st

Recipe provided by Present Company Restaurant in Tariffville. They are also part of CT Eats Week!

CT Eats Week is an event hosted by the Connecticut Restaurant Association and CoNation, aimed at showcasing and celebrating restaurants across the state.

This week-long event is designed to help drive business and awareness to restaurants across the state. All event registration proceeds will support the culinary foundation, Connecticut Hospitality Educational Foundation (CHEF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the development of future restaurant industry leaders.

You can learn more about CT Eats Week here.

PRESENT COMPANY BEIGNETS

1 c.all-purpose flour

1 tsp.baking powder

1/8 tsp.kosher salt

2 large eggs, separated

3/4 c.granulated sugar

1 tbsp.melted butter

1 tsp.pure vanilla extract

Vegetable oil, for frying

Powdered sugar, for dusting

1. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. In another large bowl, combine egg yolks, sugar, ¼ cup water, melted butter, and vanilla and stir to combine. Fold into dry ingredients until just combined.

2. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form, then fold into batter

3. In a large pot, heat oil to 375º. Drop small spoonfuls of batter into hot oil and fry until golden, about 5 minutes. (You want to keep the oil at 375º to make sure they cook all the way through.) Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate