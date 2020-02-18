Meal House: National Drink Wine Day with Carbone's Restaurant

Drink recipes from Carbone's Restaurant in Hartford!

New York Sour

2 ounces Bourbon

.5 oz fresh lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

1 egg white

.5 oz red wine

Add bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg white to a shaker and shake vigorously. Add ice and shake again. Pour over ice into a cocktail glass. Using a cocktail spoon, slowly add red wine.

Carbone’s Sangria

One ladle of assorted fruit with rum "broth"

.25 oz liquor 43

Splash of orange juice

2 oz. red or white wine

7-Up Soda