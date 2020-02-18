Meal House: National Drink Wine Day with Carbone's Restaurant

Drink recipes from Carbone's Restaurant in Hartford!
New York Sour
2 ounces Bourbon
.5 oz fresh lemon juice
.5 oz simple syrup
1 egg white
.5 oz red wine
Add bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg white to a shaker and shake vigorously. Add ice and shake again. Pour over ice into a cocktail glass. Using a cocktail spoon, slowly add red wine.
Carbone’s Sangria
One ladle of assorted fruit with rum "broth"
.25 oz liquor 43
Splash of orange juice
2 oz. red or white wine
7-Up Soda
Add ingredients to a pitcher or glass and stir well. Serve in a wine glass over ice.