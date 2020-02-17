Meal House: Seriously Scrumptious Spinach and Sweet Potato Quesadilla

From Sweet Simple Delicious!

Seriously Scrumptious Spinach and Sweet Potato Quesadilla

3 Cups fresh spinach

1 Sweet Potato grated

1/4 cup ground walnuts

1/2 Onion chopped

1 Clove garlic finely chopped

2 Tsp extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Crushed red pepper optional

1 Can of vegetarian refried beans

Tortillas of your choice: flour, corn, gluten-free…

– In a pan over medium heat, sauté chopped onions in the olive oil. Sauté for about 3 minutes.

– Add garlic and grated sweet potato, sauté for about 2 more minutes.

– Mix in salt and pepper.

– Add the spinach and sauté until spinach is tender and beautifully bright green. Remove from heat and add the ground walnuts. Mix well.

– Prepare your choice of tortilla with a coating of refried beans. The thickness of the layer depends on your preference!

– Pile on the spinach and sweet potato mix, to half of the tortilla of choice.

Heat a skillet or pan to medium with a little olive oil in it, Place the prepared tortilla into the pan and fold in half, cook for about 1-2 minutes on each side. Keep an eye on it and flip a couple of times.