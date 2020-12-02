Meal House: Tuna Crudo

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuna Crudo by Artisan, West Hartford.
recipe for 8 people:
24 oz of tuna - 8 3 oz of tuna
8 oz of yogurt 1 oz per person
juice of one lemon
salt and pepper
2 tbsp of olive oil
2 sprigs of mint - chopped
8 baby beets
baked peeled and diced
mixed with
half a pomegranate
1 pomegranate
take seeds out
add optional 2 finger lime peeled and seeded <California fruit that looks like a caterpillar>
a little bit of olive oil and lemon juice
This all goes over the tuna.
Scallops:
Pan-seared jumbo scallops - 24
Ansin Mills Organic Carolina Golden Rice Grits 12 oz
Slowly cooked in whole milk 4 1/2 cups of milk
Cook for 40 minutes very slowly
Salt
12 kale leaves - slice and salt
Deglaze with 1/2 cup of red wine vinegar
Reduce down by 80%
Then add 1 cup of chicken stalk
Cook it down until almost no liquid left -
Add a little bit of butter
4 slices of bacon
Render it and then add 1 tbsp of sugar
Carnalize down
4 tbsp of red wine vinegar
2 cups of chicken stock
reduce by 75% or until maple syrup consistency
Then strain
Use milk to loosen the grits as needed