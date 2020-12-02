Meal House: Tuna Crudo

Tuna Crudo by Artisan, West Hartford.

recipe for 8 people:

24 oz of tuna - 8 3 oz of tuna

8 oz of yogurt 1 oz per person

juice of one lemon

salt and pepper

2 tbsp of olive oil

2 sprigs of mint - chopped

8 baby beets

baked peeled and diced

mixed with

half a pomegranate

1 pomegranate

take seeds out

add optional 2 finger lime peeled and seeded <California fruit that looks like a caterpillar>

a little bit of olive oil and lemon juice

This all goes over the tuna.

Scallops:

Pan-seared jumbo scallops - 24

Ansin Mills Organic Carolina Golden Rice Grits 12 oz

Slowly cooked in whole milk 4 1/2 cups of milk

Cook for 40 minutes very slowly

Salt

12 kale leaves - slice and salt

Deglaze with 1/2 cup of red wine vinegar

Reduce down by 80%

Then add 1 cup of chicken stalk

Cook it down until almost no liquid left -

Add a little bit of butter

4 slices of bacon

Render it and then add 1 tbsp of sugar

Carnalize down

4 tbsp of red wine vinegar

2 cups of chicken stock

reduce by 75% or until maple syrup consistency

Then strain