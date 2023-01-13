Southington pizzeria to close for good after Valentine's Day

After 11 years of business on West Main Street, the restaurant will close at the end of Tuesday, Feb. 14.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Zingarella Pizzeria and Ice Cream Cafe in the Plantsville part of Southington announced it will permanently close in February.

After 11 years of business on West Main Street, the restaurant will close at the end of Tuesday, Feb. 14. Zingarella's owner made the announcement on social media Thursday, thanking customers for over a decade of support.

Owner Mark Zommer cited inflation and rising food prices as well as the abundance of chain restaurants in the area as why the restaurant is shutting down.

"I believe I have succeeded in creating that restaurant [I] had envisioned. However, What I did not count on is the influx of dozens and dozens of additional restaurants in this town," Zommer said in the announcement.

According to Zommer, the restaurant first opened its doors the day before Thanksgiving in 2011. He said it breaks his heart to "say goodbye to this part of my life."

"It has been a memorable journey," he said. "The people I've met along the way and the relationships that have blossomed will be very difficult to leave behind."

In addition to the closure, the pizzeria's executive chef, Angelo DiDomenico, is retiring after 45 years in the industry and running the Zingarella kitchen "since day one".

Customers with a Zingarella gift card are encouraged to use them before the restaurant closes.

On Facebook, fans of the restaurant were quick to react to the "devastating news," as one person put it.

"We have been loyal customers since the day you opened. Great meals! Great pizzas! Great appetizers! Great service! Great times!" the poster continued. "We will miss you terribly! Thank you for all those wonderful memories! Best of luck to all!"

Another person wrote: "Oh noooo you have made a mark on Southington families for sure. So much to be proud of - best wishes to the Zingarella family!"

