Supperland named among 50 best new restaurants by Bon Appetit

"This is an incredible feat for our team - and for Charlotte too."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big praise for a special Charlotte restaurant!

Bon Appetit announced their Top 50 Best New Restaurants in the country, and a local Plaza Midwood establishment, Supperland, made the list.

Bon Appetit made this Top 50 announcement Thursday and their upcoming October issue, which hits stands in mid-September, will release their selection for the final Top 10 Best New Restaurants.

“This is an incredible feat for our team, and for Charlotte too,” Owner, Jeff Tonidandel, said. “Our city keeps rising as a culinary destination and to have Supperland included with all these other great restaurants in the country is an absolute honor.”

Tonidandel said that he and his wife and business partner, Jamie Brown, have often used these Bon Appetit lists when choosing travel destinations so they can check out some of the newest, most interesting restaurants in the States.

“To now be included on the 2022 nominations list is humbling,” Tonidandel said. He recognizes that awards like this are few and far between - especially with Charlotte not being a Michelin-starred city, and the long-awaited James Beard restaurant/chef award still not finding a home in the Queen City."

