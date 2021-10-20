Taco Bell giving away free breakfast burritos Thursday

The offer is valid Thursday, Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time. No purchase is necessary to redeem the offer.

INDIANAPOLIS — Taco Bell is celebrating breakfast returning to most of its restaurants nationwide with free food.

The fast food chain is offering one free breakfast burrito per customer Thursday, Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary to redeem the offer.

Taco Bell's breakfast burritos come in three varieties:

Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito: Eggs, nacho cheese sauce and sausage ($1.29)

Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito: Choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, three-cheese blend and a hash brown ($2.19)

Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito: Double serving of scrambled eggs, three-cheese blend, potato bites, tomatoes and choice of bacon or sausage ($2.89)

Need a little help waking up? Text “WAKE UP” to 866-WakeUp3 to get a wake up call on 10/21 reminding you to get a FREE Toasted Breakfast Burrito from 7-11am. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 19, 2021

Taco Bell added its first breakfast menu in 2014. Breakfast is currently served at 90% of Taco Bell locations nationwide.

Thursday's offer can be redeemed in stores or in the drive-thru.

Click here to find the nearest Taco Bell location.