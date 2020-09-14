The cold is coming in CT, restaurants get ready for Fall and Winter

Outdoor dining started about three months ago and has largely proven successful for restaurants. Restaurants are now taking steps to survive for the winter months.

CANTON, Connecticut — If the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic haven’t been enough for restaurant owners, there are more hurdles ahead. The outdoor dining that was implemented about three months ago has largely proven successful for restaurants but the colder weather is coming and restaurant owners are taking steps to survive.

Phil Barnett, the co-owner of the Hartford Restaurant Group and the popular Wood ‘N Tap restaurants (soon to be nine locations across Connecticut) and Cue Whiskey Kitchen said, “we bought 11 BTU heaters and we also bought another 30 mushroom heaters and we’re going to deploy those to our individual restaurants.”

Barnett hopes to continue to keep tenting outside many of his restaurant locations but knows that getting guests to come inside the dining rooms is key.

“We’ve taken all precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well being of every guest and every staff measure,” Barnett said.

Scott Dolch, the executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association said he is lobbying to get government officials to try and allow more patrons to dine inside – with social distancing in mind.

“You should be safe and confident and feel good about going in and supporting a local business in Connecticut.”