Who has the best pizza? | Tri-State governors take to Twitter to discuss

A website recently picked a Connecticut restaurant as top pizza nationwide.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Throughout the pandemic, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey have all stood together against the unprecedented once in a generation event. However, when it comes to pizza, the house is divided.

It all started when thedealmeal.com released a list of 101 places to get pizza in the country. Not only was Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana top of the list, Connecticut had five more restaurants inside the top 50.

On Septemeber 15, the Connecticut Governor Lamontshowed his support by quote tweeting a the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development tweet and saying, "Best pizza in the US."

Ok. So harmless enough state promotion from Connecticut, right? Well, New Jersey felt otherwise.

Best pizza in the US. 🍕 https://t.co/tr095oGuWg — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 15, 2020

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy quote tweeted Lamont telling him to stay in his lane. For those interested, New Jersey came in fourth on the list with Razza Pizza Artigianale of Jersey City.

Stay in your lane, Ned. https://t.co/eOSnjYx6nb — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 15, 2020

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stepped into the picture Tuesday night, tweeting to Connecticut and New Jersey to "slug it out for second place." New York City's John's of Bleecker Street was ranked third on the list.

Um. Guys. 👋



You can slug it out for second place.



We all know who’s number one. https://t.co/G1ZwmUxMS9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 16, 2020