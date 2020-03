Congratulations to Audrey and her family!

Ladies and Gentlemen! After nine months of suspense, please put your hands together for Dolly Georgia Foley.

FOX61's Audrey Kuchen gave birth to Dolly Monday night.

For those wondering, Dolly means gift of God while Georgia is Audrey's mother's name.

Everyone is happy, healthy, and grateful.

Dolly can't wait to meet her FOX61 family!

