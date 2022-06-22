Pride flag controversy in Goshen forces local officials to take action

Some Goshen residents have opposed the town putting up a Pride flag on town property.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOSHEN, Conn. — The small town of Goshen has been met with controversy after a Pride flag was put up next to Town Hall.

Town officials have been forced to take action after the chaos it has brought.

"Such a commotion over a Pride flag," said Todd Carusillo, First Selectman of Goshen.

As part of Pride Month, the flag has been flying in Simon Scoville Park as the town's way of showing inclusivity.

"We don’t care what race, color, religion, sexual orientation, marital status. We represent everybody," added Carusillo.

However, since it was put up on June 14, not everyone in town has agreed with it.

Carusillo said he has not been able to get anything done as he has been dealing with nonstop complaints from residents wondering why it is being flown and why it is on town property.

"People calling, people stopping by, walking into my office, texts, people knocking on my door at my personal residence," added Carusillo.

He has received lengthy letters from residents explaining their opposition.

"That the flag that should be only here are the United States flag, state flags or the town flag," added Carusillo.

To address the controversy, the Board of Selectmen made a decision at Tuesday night's meeting.

Board members voted to put a moratorium on all flags of any organization for one year.

Richard Stillson with Hartford Pride and CT Pride has called this "a step back."

"It’s unfortunate that such a small town can be identified as a hateful place," said Stillson.

With an understanding of the board members' tough decision, Stillson said this is an example of the struggle that is still taking place.

"I think it speaks to their homophobia, biphobia and transphobia that there’s some deep-seeded fears within that we’re going to try and change and recruit folks," added Stillson.

Goshen's Pride flag will remain up until June 30.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.