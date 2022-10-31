AAA, state police reminds parents and drivers to be vigilant on Halloween

Between crossing the street to the candy in the bowl, AAA and state police are urging parents to remain vigilant this Halloween.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — AAA is reminding parents to be vigilant regarding trick or treating near roadways Monday night.



They said keeping your child safe from distracted drivers is as simple as putting a reflective vest over their costume and always staying near them.



AAA Spokesperson Jana Tidwell said every child and even parents should wear a reflective vest or tape to ensure drivers in the area can see them.

Tidwell encourages trick-or-treaters to stay on the sidewalks and cross the street carefully. They also want drivers to minimize distractions and put their phones down to avoid hurting someone.



“Children are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other night of the year,” Tidwell said.



Hartford parent Aaron Gill said this year is his first time taking his two sons trick or treating and he couldn’t be more excited. But he has made sure the kids know to stay close.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



“We are going to go out early enough that the sun should still be up," said Gill. "I’ll be with the boys. Fortunately, they are pretty good at making sure they stay away from the street and understanding the trials and tribulations of traffic."



Connecticut State Police are also encouraging parents to watch out for THC-infused candy since it looks very similar to regular candy.

The packaging may be labeled with “THC” or “medicated.”

Tidwell said they also want to encourage any adults who have been drinking to make sure ride-home arrangements are made, whether that be a rideshare service or a friend.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.