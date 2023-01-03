Realtor.com names Hartford area as top market for home sales

Realtor.com lists El Paso #2; Worcester Mass as #4.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford area was listed as one of the top real estate markets by Realtor.com, ahead of El Paso and Louisville.

"The Realtor.com® economic research team identified these metropolitan areas where sales and prices are anticipated to continue rising next year," according to a story on the site.

“They are very affordable markets. These are areas where your housing dollars really stretch further,” says Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale. “These places did not overheat during the [COVID-19] pandemic housing frenzy over the last two years. That puts them on more solid footing. Prices and sales still have more room to grow.”

Analysts looked at housing and economic data in the 100 largest metropolitan areas, which include the main city and surrounding suburbs and smaller urban areas.

Here's the full list:

Hartford, West Hartford et al El Paso, TX Louisville, KY Worcester MA Buffalo, NY Augusta - Richmond County GA Grand Rapids, MI Columbia, SC Chattanooga, TN Toledo, OH

U.S. Sen Chris Murphy tweeted the news along with calling for more affordable housing.

People really want to move to Connecticut. That's great news.



But if we don't want this spiking demand to price Connecticut residents out of their own market, we need to create more housing and apartments that people can afford. pic.twitter.com/kXHgSE4e9R — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2023

