Hartford to partner with Active City to provide a free winter youth sports program

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mayor Luke Bronin announced Monday that Hartford will partner with Active City to provide a free winter sports youth program to Hartford kids between ages five and 14.

This program will be another program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, which the city of Hartford has used $900,000 of so far for these programs.

“Our program last spring was a huge success, and we're thrilled to build on that experience by making these winter youth sports programs free and accessible to Hartford children,” said Bronin. “We encourage every Hartford parent to get your kids registered so they can stay active and get some exercise in the months ahead. I want to thank our partner, Active City, for administering these programs, and I’m proud that we’re able to use this ARP money to keep our kids active and healthy.”

Hartford and the Hartford Youth Sports Collaborative will open up and use school gyms throughout the city for activities to happen.

Officials estimate more than 1,000 Hartford children will be able to register for these programs for free.

“With this program, we’re making sure Hartford kids have a way to stay active and engaged even during the winter,” said Councilman Nick Lebron, co-founder of Active City. “I look forward to continuing our partnership over these next three years.”

This program is a continuation of the last-springs program which worked to provide children with free spring sports, so the partnership will continue into the future.

