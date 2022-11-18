Connecticut Foodshare and Sen. Blumenthal tackle hunger ahead of Thanksgiving

Sen. Blumenthal is sponsoring legislation in hopes of encouraging more food donations.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Foodshare stocks food pantries across the state. But it's not immune from rising inflation.



"We're also out in the market buying food at wholesale and that price has gone up," said CEO and President Jason Jakubowski.

Foodshare has a goal to collect and distribute 50,000 Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. Jakubowski said an estimated one in nine people in Connecticut face hunger.

Now, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is seeking to increase donations to families in need. He's the lead sponsor of The Food Donation Improvement Act, a proposal that would help protect farmers, restaurants, and grocery stores if they donate food that has past its sale-by date. Blumenthal said many food items remain edible and end up in landfills.

"If they simply toss it, it goes into landfills where it produces methane and contaminates the atmosphere, so this kind of proposal is a win-win," said Blumenthal.

The bill is in the proposal stage and hasn't yet been taken up by the Senate.

For information on how to donate to Connecticut Foodshare this season, click here.

