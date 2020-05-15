The Dublin Walmart honored its employees who are graduating high school with a special in-store celebration.

MACON, Ga. — A Walmart in Dublin honored its employees who are graduating high school this month with a special celebration.

On Thursday, staff decked out a hallway in the store with balloons, streamers, and 'congratulations' banners.

Then, dressed in their caps and gowns, the graduates paraded through the store as their fellow employees lined up along the way, cheering them on in support.

A Walmart employee called out every graduate's name as they walked through the line.

Assistant manager Jeffrey Williams says they tried to get the entire store involved in the festivities.

"We wanted to do something special for the 2020 graduates this year," he said.

The store posted a heartwarming video of the miniature graduation ceremony on Facebook.

"To be there for them and show them that we do care about them," Williams said.

Williams says the staff at the Dublin Walmart know some of their employees will not be unable to participate in the major life milestone of high school graduation because of COVID-19 concerns.

"They didn't get a chance to experience it like we did," he said.

The employees practiced social distancing, and wore masks and gloves during the ceremony.

