Connecticut family searches for stuffed monkey last seen at National Zoo

WASHINGTON — A family from Connecticut is asking for the public's help in finding a lost stuffed animal at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in D.C.
The family says the stuffed monkey named Mocha belongs to their 3-year-old child, who is now heartbroken by the loss.
The family is offering a reward for Mocha's safe return. Anyone who spots the stuffed animal should contact the National Zoo at 202-633-2614, and help uplift the little boy's spirits.
