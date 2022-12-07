x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

Connecticut family searches for stuffed monkey last seen at National Zoo

The family needs help to find Mocha the Monkey.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — A family from Connecticut is asking for the public's help in finding a lost stuffed animal at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in D.C.

The family says the stuffed monkey named Mocha belongs to their 3-year-old child, who is now heartbroken by the loss. 

The family is offering a reward for Mocha's safe return. Anyone who spots the stuffed animal should contact the National Zoo at 202-633-2614, and help uplift the little boy's spirits.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.

Credit: WUSA9

RELATED: Lost stuffed bunny found near the US Capitol leads to toy drive

RELATED: Teddy bear lost in Glacier park returned to 6-year-old girl

RELATED: Lost toy dog returns home to Florida boy with help of Cincinnati airport

RELATED: Cat reunited with Annapolis family after 16 years apart | Get Uplifted

RELATED: The Get Up DC team is here to give you a boost

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement