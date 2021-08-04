Firefighters spend 4 hours chopping wood to help sick veteran heat home

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Usually, firefighters help their communities by putting out fires. But when members of the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department entered the home of a Navy veteran, they helped start one instead.
They spent 4 hours providing wood so the veteran could heat his home, according to a post on Facebook from the fire department. To gather firewood, they used two log splitters.
The veteran was not in a condition to chop wood himself after officials said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
On Monday, the firefighters were recognized by members of American Legion Post 104 in Sevierville. Chief Tim Baker from Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department accepted a Certificate of Appreciation too.
Firefighters Sam Torres, Malachi Torres, Patrick McLaughlin and Captain Steve Schmidt were recognized for helping the sick veteran and for their outstanding community service.