Georgia woman turns 101-years-old!

Johnnie Mae Waters says the secret to a long life is to treat people right.

MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, the oldest matriarch of one family is celebrating a major milestone.

Grandma Johnnie Mae Waters is turning 101-years-old.

Her granddaughter, Jasmine Edwards, wrote in to 13WMAZ, saying she just wanted to honor Johnnie in a special way, since they can't have a normal celebration.

Jasmine says she's the last living sibling out of seven, and she needs very little assistance in her day-to-day life.

She says Johnnie wakes up every morning to watch 13WMAZ while having her breakfast and coffee.

Johnnie says the key to living a long life is to treat people right, according to Jasmine.

"She raised a village, and we will continue to celebrate her," Jasmine said, in an email.

Happy birthday Johnnie!

