Georgia woman turns 101-years-old!

MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, the oldest matriarch of one family is celebrating a major milestone.
Grandma Johnnie Mae Waters is turning 101-years-old.
Her granddaughter, Jasmine Edwards, wrote in to 13WMAZ, saying she just wanted to honor Johnnie in a special way, since they can't have a normal celebration.
Jasmine says she's the last living sibling out of seven, and she needs very little assistance in her day-to-day life.
She says Johnnie wakes up every morning to watch 13WMAZ while having her breakfast and coffee.
Johnnie says the key to living a long life is to treat people right, according to Jasmine.
"She raised a village, and we will continue to celebrate her," Jasmine said, in an email.
Happy birthday Johnnie!
