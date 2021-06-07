Greg Olsen's son shares thank you message after heart transplant

TJ Olsen underwent a heart transplant surgery last week. He was born with a congenital condition that required multiple surgeries in his young life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, shared a thank you message with his father's followers on social media Monday.

TJ is still in the hospital recovering after a heart transplant over the weekend. TJ was born with a congenital heart condition that worsened and required a transplant.

"Thank you for thinking of me," TJ said in the video. "Thank you for praying with me. We love you guys."

Greg Olsen and his family launched The HEARTest Yard Foundation after TJ's birth and have helped raise millions of dollars for pediatric heart research and treatment in Charlotte.

Someone has an update pic.twitter.com/L1Zk2AgHpd — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 7, 2021

Greg Olsen said TJ had undergone three open heart surgeries and lived with a modified heart for his first eight years of life. TJ underwent the transplant on Friday, June 4.

"TJ is finished with surgery and is being transferred to the ICU," Olsen said in a tweet. "We won’t be able to see him for a few more hours but his doctors are very happy with the surgery. TJ will be sedated for a few days but his road to recovery has begun."

