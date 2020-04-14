Heartwarming: DC claps for health care workers impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

A video from Downtown D.C. shows residents in apartment high-rises clapping for health care workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — Around 8 p.m. in Downtown D.C., people in the community clapped for health care workers who are working really hard to help those impacted by the coronavirus.

You can hear and see the clapping from the high-rises located between 4th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, in the Mt. Vernon Square neighborhood near the Judiciary Square Metro Station.

The video was taken from the 14th floor of a high rise by WUSA9's Mike Valerio, with the clapping over recent days getting louder and louder.

Residents at apartment buildings in the area have started using cowbells, and banging on their balcony railings to get more people to join in.

The clapping at 8 p.m. in D.C. is something the District's Mayor Muriel Bowser has promoted and asked residents to participate in as part of a way to thank the hardworking health care workers and to help raise morale and get people to rally behind one another during the stay-at-home order.