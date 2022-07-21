Make-A-Wish CT and WWE tag-team to launch “Storytelling Studio”

The WWE and the Make-A-Wish Foundation have worked together for 35 years, granting upwards of 6,000 wishes to kids everywhere.

TRUMBULL, Conn. — The Make-A-Wish headquarters in Trumbull is constantly evolving, looking for new ways to serve the thousands of families and “Wish Kids” they do each year across the area.

On a sweltering Thursday, the atmosphere was much cooler inside Make-A-Wish offices where they held the official ribbon cutting for the WWE’s “Storytelling Studio”.

The Storytelling Studio is the latest collaboration between Stamford-based WWE and the Make-A-Wish Foundation who have worked together for 35 years and granted upwards of 6,000 wishes to kids everywhere.

Pam Keough, the president and CEO at Make-A-Wish Connecticut said, “We built this wishing place so we can still bring joy to them, add some hope, a place to belong where they can meet people like them.”

With ring ropes as props, full-sized cutouts of WWE Superstars and an array of high-tech toys, the Storytelling Studio is geared to help Wish Kids discover ways to make their wishes come true.

"We want a lot of people to know about it and we want Wish Kids to come," said Keough.

Helping to cut the ribbon at the official ceremony, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre said, “I’ve learned as a WWE Superstar the impact you can make outside the ring.” McIntyre, a two-time WWE champion added, “We get these unique opportunities to make a difference in the world and that’s what it's all about.”

