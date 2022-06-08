Operation Shower celebrates 40 expecting military moms

Sponsored by the Travelers Championship and Connecticare, the event showers soon-to-be moms whose husbands or partners are deployed.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Operation Shower celebrated dozens of soon-to-be military moms with a baby shower Wednesday.

Many of the expecting mother's husbands or partners are deployed. In some cases, the women themselves are on active duty.

"It’s different when your husband‘s not around," said Karrie Britten of Groton.

Forty moms were a part of Wednesday's shower in an event to thank military families for their sacrifices.

"We want to be able to thank these families and let them know they’re not alone especially now with so much going on in the world, we are all about providing joy," said Lindsey Fletcher, the Product Director for Operation Shower.

Expecting moms walked away with just about everything they need to welcome their newborns.

"They'll receive strollers, backpacks, diapers and new clothes," said Kim Kann, Vice President of Connecticare. "We offer a shower-in-a-box which has tons of items in it as well."

Some gifts were even provided locally, like from one FOX61 viewer who donated a dozen hand-made baby gifts after watching the story live on the air.

"I had made a whole bunch of baby clothes from leftover fabric and I had heard it on the news this morning and I said, 'what better place to bring them,'" said Shirley Dobrindt of Cromwell.

The shower was a way to spread love and support between the moms, many of them who rely on each other.

"We want to host an event that makes them feel like their best friends at home hosted a shower. For so many of the families we serve this is the one shower, the one and only opportunity to celebrate," said Fletcher.

@OperationShower is hosting a baby shower for expecting military moms today sponsored by the @TravelersChamp! There will be games, gifts and so much fun. Also a kind viewer who watched earlier this morning just dropped off HAND MADE blankets for the moms 🥺 @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/RyTjJ43fPW — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) June 8, 2022

And for the moms, it was a day they'll never forget.

"It’s touching to walk in here and to see everyone getting together for the same reason," said Britten.

"My family is so far away, it’s not as easy to get them up here so it’s really great," said Jordan Rivera from Groton.

Information on how you can help Operation Shower or how you can donate items to other expecting military families can be found here. The event was sponsored by the Travelers Championship and Connecticare.

