x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

Middletown Police raises money for officer battling brain cancer

Matt Silvestrini is a husband and a father of two children. 50% of all the proceeds raised at the fundraiser will be going to the family.
Credit: eyJpdiI6IlI0cEdXbDNNMFQ1NmUvOVNuU0lSUmc9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiY1BXNjNLVjQ3Z21lRkxSMUpTQkwwQWFzMGJGRzNhOWJMSjI1cEo2cW40ZWhoT2V1Y1pvUU4rZlVMR2NnbTBuciIsIm1hYyI6IjE1ZTAxYmQ5NDg1ZDQxOTViYThhMzZjZWNhYjMxOTMxNjY4M2U0ZGZhZjQ1ZjlhNzRjNjAzMDE0Mjk3ZGY4N2MiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ==

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department held a fundraiser for a fellow police officer battling brain cancer at Sicily Coal Fire Pizza on Wednesday. 

Matt Silvestrini is a husband and a father of two children. 50% of all the proceeds raised at the fundraiser will be going to their family. 

RELATED: Middletown Police Department raising money for officer battling brain cancer

Silvestrini has dedicated his life to serving others. He is a veteran of the United States Army, where he served two tours in Iraq. He also served as a New Haven police officer before he transferred to the Middletown Police Department in 2012.

If you'd like to donate, the family has set up a GoFundMe in his name.

RELATED: Chefs and restaurants in CT help raise money to feed Ukrainian refugees

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

The Power of Food | HeartThreads in the Zevely Zone

Before You Leave, Check This Out