Middletown Police raises money for officer battling brain cancer

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department held a fundraiser for a fellow police officer battling brain cancer at Sicily Coal Fire Pizza on Wednesday.

Matt Silvestrini is a husband and a father of two children. 50% of all the proceeds raised at the fundraiser will be going to their family.

Silvestrini has dedicated his life to serving others. He is a veteran of the United States Army, where he served two tours in Iraq. He also served as a New Haven police officer before he transferred to the Middletown Police Department in 2012.

If you'd like to donate, the family has set up a GoFundMe in his name.

