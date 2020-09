SHELTON, Conn. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people looked to find new hobbies, or ways to pass the time. For 10-year-old, Ekam Singh Mohel, from Shelton, Ct, he decided to write and publish his very first book! Singh is an avid reader, and is now looking to write the second installation to this book series, and hopes to release book two by the end of this year. To check out his first book, go here.