Send the Love: Assisted Living Services honors caregivers

They wanted to give back to those caregivers that went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been hit hard amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, one family-owned assisted living facility, Assisted Living Services, decided it wanted to give back to the caregivers they felt went above and beyond.

The company developed its Homecare Heroes Award, where caregivers were selected based on client reviews, and a satisfaction survey done by a third party agency.

From there, the awardees were surprised with a $1000 check.

The company wrapped up the last of its Homecare Heroes Awards, and will now switch back to its usual Platinum Caregiver of The Month award, where one caregiver gets an extra $5000 each month.