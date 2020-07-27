Send the Love: Camp Phoenix

With home schooling winding down, and most overnight camps not allowed this year in Connecticut due to COVID-19, the Boy Scouts have innovated a new way to still get the outdoor camping experience in a safe, socially distanced way. The new camp is called, “Camp Phoenix”, it’s a remote camping experience that allows Scouts to camp in their backyards, and connect remotely with the troop for official activities, merit programs and much more.
Instead of being fixed to the internet or TV this summer, Camp Phoenix is a new way for summer camp to still happen and get out of the house while still working on Scouting activities. Camp starts June 28th and runs through the summer. For more information, go here: