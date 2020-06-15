Send the Love: Virtual bike ride raises money for COVID-19 research

This ride traditionally goes from Maine to Connecticut

STONINGTON, Conn. — A 79 year old man from Mystic is trying to do his part to raise funds for COVID-19 research. David Atwater is one of the oldest participants in the Trek Across Maine, which is a bike ride that usually raises money for the American Lung Association.

This ride traditionally goes from Maine to Connecticut, but this year, because of the pandemic, Atwater will be fundraising virtually and riding locally throughout Connecticut.

Atwater has been doing this since 2003. He says lung health is very important to him after having life-saving lung surgery back in 2013. This year, the fundraising will be done virtually, and the proceeds will be redirected to COVID-19 research and relief efforts.