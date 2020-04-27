We are living in a world where things are taking on a new normal. For the employees and dancers at Eastern Connecticut Ballet, this new normal is going virtual. ECB has been offering online zoom classes for their students. Currently, they are offering their students, 25 virtual classes, seven days a week. FOX61 interviewed their executive director and their artistic director to find out how this new method is working. For more on the ballet company go here.
Send the Love: Eastern Connecticut Ballet provide classes on Zoom
